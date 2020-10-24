Unity Vote car parade held on Buffalo’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–People on Buffalo’s East Side are using early voting for a chance to celebrate.



Community leaders held a “Unity Vote” car parade Saturday. It culminated at the polling place at the SS Columba-Brigid Church.



Organizers say it’s important people get out to vote.

“We’re running off the constitution, were only doing what the constitution allows us to do. And that’s to have the right to vote. Every man is created equal, and that shows we need to look at it. So everyone person, woman., child that’s old enough to vote, needs to be accountable for this year’s election,” said Pastor Tim Newkirk.

Organizers say next week they’re planning to march to MLK Park, where they’ll organize rides to polling places.

LATEST: