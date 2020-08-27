University at Buffalo plans to educate campus community in an effort to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks

AMHERST N.Y. (WIVB) – As colleges across the country experience spikes in COVID-19 cases, the University at Buffalo is making some changes to ensure its campus community avoids that.

All week students have been slowly making their way back to campus at UB. Officials say students seem to be following all the guidelines including keeping their distance and wearing a mask and they’re hoping that continues.”

“Very impressed with their I think compliance with the expectations that we’ve placed,” said UB Provost Scott Weber. “Almost every student I’ve seen has been wearing a mask, all inside and almost every one outside and I’ve even stopped a few students to remind them and when I’ve done that they’ve thought that was great and they put it on.”

As classes begin there’s a growing concern that students will gather in large groups either on or off-campus, which could lead to an outbreak. Weber says no matter what, the university cannot regulate student behavior. Instead its using a different approach.

“What we can do is educate and we’ve worked very very hard to help our students understand that they’re part of that solution,” Weber said.

If a student violates social distancing rules often, and risks other people’s safety, the university will take action.

“We’ve also revised our student code of conduct which reinforces that there are situations where if repeated offenses that there are student conduct ramifications and eventually you could be asked to leave the campus if you can’t comply,” Weber said.

Over the next few days university officials will be out in the community around the Sweet Home corridor and University Heights to pass out flyers to remind people of the guidelines.

“I’d say so far, and I always clarify that, I’d say it looks pretty good,” Weber said. “We’ll just continue to educate, track, and understand what’s going on both not only on this community as the campus community but making sure we understand what’s going on off-campus as well.”