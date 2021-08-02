University at Buffalo to implement indoor mask requirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The University at Buffalo will require all students, regardless of their vaccination status, to mask up while inside campus buildings as of Tuesday, August 3.

The school released updated guidance on its website Monday saying the new policy is “in accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Erie County Department of Health.”

Masks will not be required inside personal rooms at residence halls, while eating in on-campus dining areas, within personal offices, or in non-public-facing personal workstations.

Vaccinated UB students and employees will not be required to wear face coverings outdoors on campuses, but unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear face coverings in all outdoor settings.

The university is resuming in-person classes for the fall semester and stated it “strongly urges all students and employees to get vaccinated. Pending FDA approval, vaccination will be required for all students participating in in-person classes and activities, and for all students residing in university housing. UB will continue to require regular testing of non-vaccinated students and employees.”