Unofficial results show Attorney Robert Restaino wins Niagara Falls mayoral primary

About an hour ago results show Restaino is the unofficial winner in the Democratic primary for Niagara Falls Mayor after all 23 voting districts results came in.

Restaino says even though it’s fewer than 100 votes and absentee ballots still need to be counted, he’s confident it will be his name on this November’s ballot against Republican Glenn Cholookian.

Even though this was just a Democratic primary, he’s ready to reach out to voters of all backgrounds ahead of this November’s election.

“I think I’m pretty well known as a person who has no difficulty crossing party lines in terms of assisting people, the Republicans in this city, the independents and the conservatives in this city…I think they will listen to the message. I think it will resonate with them because I think the entire city is ready for change,” Restaino said.

In the coming weeks, Restaino says he’s going to take a look at the numbers from this election and assess which voters they still have to reach out to.

He says his biggest platforms in the next coming months will be to focus on poverty concerns this city faces and bringing more businesses and jobs to the area.

As for Community Development Director Seth Piccirillo, he says he’s not throwing in the towel just yet.

Supporters packed his headquarters here in Buffalo Avenue in the Falls watching the results come in.

Out of nearly 4,000 Niagara Falls Democrat’s who voted in this June primary, Piccirillo appears to have fallen short by only about 80 votes.

He’s not conceding yet partly because of absentee votes.

“Well I’m on the ballot in the working families party line, so I want to make sure all the absentee ballots are counted. That’s my goal in the next couple of days…I don’t know when that’s going to be, I doubt it’s going to be tomorrow, we’re going to be in contact with the Board of Elections and see what that timeline is,” Piccirillo said.