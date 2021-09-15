Unvaccinated WNYers with tickets to Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center events face dilemma

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One day after a bombshell announcement, ticket holders still have questions about events at KeyBank Center and Highmark Stadium and the clock is ticking before the games and concerts.

If you figure at least 30% of Erie County is not vaccinated, that means several thousand fans are holding tickets to events and now have 10 days to decide whether to get their first shot or sell their tickets.

Kylie is now selling her floor seat tickets for the Eric Church concert, ten days before he performs at the KeyBank Center because she doesn’t feel comfortable getting the vaccine as required.

“Those that are going, I hope they enjoy the concerts and those that can’t, stand your ground and do what you think is right for yourself,” Kylie said.

Kristen Pachucki is also selling her tickets for less than face value on Facebook because she can’t be sure she’ll get a refund.

“No, we’ve contacted the insurance company because we did get insurance on them and we’ve also contacted Ticketmaster and Key Bank and we’ve heard nothing exceptTicketmaster said that currently, their policy is not changing,” added Kristen Pachucki.

Nick Giammusso runs VIP TIX which resells tickets and even though Bills season ticket holders can get a refund if they commit by Friday night, they would lose their seniority if they did so.

“It’s frustrating because we don’t have the answers right now,” Giammusso said. “I think fans would use a service like ours to resell their tickets so they could keep their seniority.”

Attorney Corey Hogan says his office is now considering legal action based on the flood of calls he’s received over the vaccine requirement at both Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center.

“Probably have now received between 75 and hundred calls from obviously very upset disgruntled fans feeling that the Bills have pulled the rug out from underneath them in terms of what their expectations were,” Hogan told us.

It is likely that many Bills tickets and concert tickets will sell for less than market value over the coming days because of this new rule and the uncertainty of refunds.