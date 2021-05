BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for an April 23 beating assault.

Yusuf Hassem was assaulted on April 23 at E. Delavan Avenue and Scheule Street in Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 867-6161 or submit a tip on the free Crime Stoppers Buffalo app.