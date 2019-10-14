Upcoming expo will feature inclusiveness and showcase all abilities

An expo this weekend will highlight all abilities. The Exceptional Experiences Expo (E2 Expo) will be held Saturday, October 19 at the Museum of DisABILITY History, in Amherst. There will be more than 25 vendors set up, including Sensational Fun, out of the Southtowns.

“We have a gross motor room,” Jennifer Kline said, the executive director of Sensational Fun said. “We also have a fine motor room, and art room… everything works the fine muscles.”

There’s also a calming room in the building, which people can use when they need a moment to themselves. Everything there, even the plush pillows on the walls, are designed to help those with sensory needs. It’s a place for kids and adults with disabilities, along with their siblings and others, to come and have fun.

“The parents get a break,” Kline said. “Some are sleeping right now, some are shopping, some are reading a book.”

Kline will be at the E2 Expo, getting the word out about her business. The expo is for families who are looking to find more opportunities for kids and adults with disabilities, but it’s also for those who want to support people with disabilities. Entrepreneurs will also be there showcasing their businesses.

Nick Heilig co-organized the second-annual event, to showcase all the abilities of those with disabilities, and work toward equal opportunity for all. Heilig has Spina Bifida, and said while he was growing up there wasn’t much out there available to him.

“I think it’s important for the general public to see what people with disabilities are doing, and the number of wonderful things that are going on in the community,” he said.

The E2 Expo will also feature yoga and martial arts classes for people of all abilities. It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Museum of DisABILITY History on Main Street.