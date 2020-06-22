New developments involving passengers in vehicle that ran over NYS trooper

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Three days after Trooper Ronald Ensminger was released from ECMC, we’re learning more about the night a Ford Explorer ran into him and other officers trying to move a crowd of protesters on Bailey Avenue.



Deyanna Davis is charged with Aggravated Assault as the driver of that vehicle, but Monday there were developments involving her two passengers, who were both charged with criminal possession of a stolen gun found in the car. Prosecutors opted not to proceed with a felony hearing against Walter Stewart because his DNA was not found on that gun.

“ I am hopeful that the District Attorney will not present the gun charge to a grand jury. He was treated for a grazing of a gunshot wound and during the investigation with State Police, he provided a DNA sample. He has been excluded from the weapon found in the vehicle,” said Jessica Kulpit, Attorney for Walter Stewart.

Stewart remains held on a federal detainer and faces a previous gun charge. As for the other passenger, Semaj Pigram In his felony hearing today, Buffalo Police officers testified how he ran from the SUV after it was pulled over on Connelly Street, how the Air One helicopter helped radio to police on the ground that he was allegedly hiding in a bush next to the 33.

Buffalo Police Officer Christina Colosimo testified how she chased the suspect on foot across all lanes of the Kensington Expressway before he fell and was taken into custody.

In court today, a police detective testified hearing Pigram say during questioning that he didn’t know the others in the SUV very well.



Pigram remains held on $100,000 bail. His case is held over for a grand jury. Deyanna’s Davis is scheduled for a felony hearing on Wednesday.

