Urban Air Adventure Park opening in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new place to enjoy some air time opens this weekend at Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga.



That’s when you can check out “Let ‘Em Fly!” Urban Air Adventure Park. The new park provides healthy, active entertainment for both children and adults.



Some of the attractions you’ll see include spin zone bumper cars, a sky rider, climbing walls, and a ropes course. Wake up’s Jhas Williams got a sneak peek of the park.



She spoke with the owner and operator of the park who said the park is a great experience for kids, and they’re doing what they can to keep everyone safe.



“Urban air buffalo is truly committed to the safety of our team members, our guests as well as our community. We’re all going to wear a maks We also expect that from our guests,” said owner-operator Rochelle Nurse.



The 46-thousand square foot facility at Walden Galleria opens this Saturday.