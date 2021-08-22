Urban Farm Day highlights rural oasis inside an urban oasis in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gardens Buffalo Niagara is hosting Urban Farm Day a new self-guided tour highlighting the large gardens and local urban farms in the city.

The event features more than a dozen urban farms. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 28. Maps of the self-guided tour can be found here.

“What we are hoping to accomplish with Urban Farm Day, is to inspire people, either grow their own or rethink where they are getting their food,” said Mary Van Vorst, urban farm day organizer.

Groundwork Market Garden is one of the gardens featured in the event. It’s located at 1698 Genesee Street in Buffalo. The area used to be a two-acre vacant city lot, but now it’s an area of edible vegetation.

“We grow tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, cucumbers, a variety of different greens, we grow potatoes, we grow squash,” said Mayda Pozantides farmer Groundwork Market Garden.

“I think it’s important for people to learn more about urban agriculture,” said Pozantides. “Especially in the past year, we see how fragile our food systems can be. So it’s really important to support and grow our local food system.”