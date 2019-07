DEPEW (WIVB)– We all know Buffalo is pretty defensive of its pizza and now it’s in the national spotlight.

Today, the USA pizza team delivered their talents to Depew and these guys know a thing or to about pizza.

The group is made up of expert pizza makers and pizza acrobats who compete in national and international pizza competitions.

Galbani cheese is a sponsor of the USA pizza team.

Their plant in South Buffalo is their U.S. headquarters.