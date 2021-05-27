USGS confirms earthquake reported in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt by Livingston County residents Thursday evening.

It happened at 8:41 p.m.

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty tweeted about the earthquake just before 9:30 p.m., saying his office was receiving multiple calls from concerned residents.

The quake happened about 30 miles southeast of Batavia.

BREAKING: A magnitude 2.4 earthquake centered in south Livingston county occurred tonight. Hearing several reports of people who felt the shake.



Did you feel it? pic.twitter.com/edYlKqACKF — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) May 28, 2021

According to News 4’s sister station WROC Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil, earthquakes under 3.0 magnitude are difficult for the general public to notice, however, Thursday’s quake occurred at a depth of 3.7 km or roughly 12,000 feet. Anything under 70 km is considered “shallow.” Shallow quakes have a higher likelihood of being noticed, so even at a 2.4 magnitude, you might feel it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.