Utility bills on the rise? Here are some tips to help

(WIVB)– Between the cold temperatures and working from home, you might notice your utility bills are on the rise.

Experts say there are steps you can take to counteract that.

Keep heating supplies and return registers, along with radiators clean and clear of any furniture or curtains.

Clean or replace filters once a month. And don’t be afraid to bundle up a little more at night.

“We recommend between 65 and 70, but as low as compatibility. You know we know everyone has different comfort levels, different health requirements, whatever you can do. Every degree lower counts.” Sarah Warren, Spokesperson, Rochester Gas and Electric

Experts also say if you get a call from someone asking for payment info and threatening to shut off your utilities you should hang up right away.