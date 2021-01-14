Vaccine distributed to older adults in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– It’s the first of many community vaccine events for the covid19 at the United Memorial Medical Center’s Jerome Center in Batavia.

Between Thursday and Friday officials expect to vaccinate about 100 older adults.

“We definitely, as a health system, decided that it was important to get out to these rural communities to make sure that we offered some of these clinics to the community, especially to this older population that’s a little bit more vulnerable. I think it’s really important, it’s the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Tiffany Smith Director of Nursing for Rochester Regional Health.

Meanwhile, pharmacies across the region have been busy with the arrival of the vaccine.

Tops Markets received a batch of the vaccine and distributed it this week at some of its locations across Western New York. Officials say it’s by appointment only, and they’re all booked up right now. They hope to have more available next week.

“The allocation has started to roll out into our stores. We’ve started to take appointments. Those appointments got snatched up very quickly as you can well imagine. So we are continuing to upload appointments into the beginning part of next week,” said Kathleen Sautter Public and Media Relations Manager.