Vandals wreck a Lackawanna sports club locker room causing thousands in damage

LACKAWANNA N.Y. (WIVB) – Thousands of dollars in equipment was stolen from a youth sports club in Lackawanna, after vandals wrecked the club’s locker room.

“It’s heartbreaking. They vandalized the walls. They wrote curse words with spray paint,” said Lackawanna Sports Club president Darrell Glover.

The club stores its equipment under the bleachers at Veterans Memorial Stadium. When Glover stopped by Friday morning he opened the door to the locker room and saw it was trashed. Boxes of equipment was thrown around and there was ketchup and mustard all over the walls.

“Why? You know we do so much out of our own pockets. We do a lot of hard work for the community. We do a lot of the kids,” Glover said. “Even if there was an opportunity to do this, what went through your mind and why would you do this?”

Glover says equipment was stolen and they’ll have to replace equipment that’s now covered in vulgar drawings and words.

“If you add up everything it’s thousands of dollars in there, you know you add up all the equipment, if you add up the stuff that they destroyed, that’s a thousand dollars just to replace,” he said.

Glover has been building up the sports club over the last five years and he’s devastated someone, or multiple people would do this.

“At the end of the day I don’t do this for myself. I might be one of the only people doing it but it’s not for me, it’s for the kids,” he said.

Glover says Lackawanna police are currently reviewing surveillance video to see if they can locate who’s responsible.

The Lackawanna Sports Club is raising money to replace the equipment. If you’d like to donate you can reach the organization by clicking here.