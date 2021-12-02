Vanessa Williams talks BPO concert and WNY connection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will have a special guest in concert next week on December 7 — Vanessa Williams.

She is not only a Grammy-winning singer, but she’s also an actress, author, fashion designer and mother of four with some strong connections to Western New York.

We spoke with Vanessa Williams recently about her life and the upcoming concert.

