Vanessa Williams talks BPO concert and WNY connection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will have a special guest in concert next week on December 7 — Vanessa Williams.
She is not only a Grammy-winning singer, but she’s also an actress, author, fashion designer and mother of four with some strong connections to Western New York.
We spoke with Vanessa Williams recently about her life and the upcoming concert.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
For ticketing information for the Vanessa Williams concert at Kleinhans, click the image below.
Jacquie Walker is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 1983. See more of her work here.
Community News
- Larkin Holiday Market returns
- Get ready to take the plunge – 15th annual Polar Plunge at Woodlawn Beach is Saturday
- Niagara Falls Public Library announces opening of Maker Space
- Wyoming County declares state of emergency in fight against rising COVID-19 cases
- Tre White thanks Bills Mafia for Food Bank donations – $108,000 and counting