Vax protests block Canada crossings and slam Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you were on the 190 Wednesday night you saw a huge backup of truckers near the Peace Bridge.

Right now it is all about Canadian truck drivers protesting vaccine mandates imposed by the government in Ottawa. Travelers are required to be fully vaccinated in order to cross into the United States, even those considered essential including the truckers.

Even though Canada’s main trucking group, the Canadian Trucker Alliance agrees with the government mandates, an opposition group is leading protests across the country taking their issues to the government in Ottawa and blockading the Ambassador Bridge which connects Detroit to Windsor, Ontario.

To avoid getting stuck at the Ambassador Bridge, authorities believe hundreds of truckers are crossing into Canada along the border with New York, leading to the backups at the Peace Bridge.

Niagara Falls, Ontario Mayor Jim Diodati told us, they are getting the message.

“Prior to the big protest in Ottawa, Canada’s capital, that group, as they were working.. it was respectful, and they moved on,” Diodati said.

Diodati told us, the protests are more about the mandates than the vaccine. He told us, nearly 90 percent of all Canadians have been vaccinated, including many of the protesters.

The mayor would like government officials on the federal and provincial levels to listen to the protesters because the economies on both sides of the border are taking a hit.

This is day four for the protests at the Detroit bridge, and day three for the backups at the Peace Bridge. The Ambassador Bridge conveys 25-percent of all trade between the U.S. and our neighbors to the north.