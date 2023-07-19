LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Typically, vending machines sell items like drinks or snacks. The one added to the lobby of Lockport City Hall Wednesday, aims to save lives by giving out Narcan.

“Hopefully we’ll start making a difference, we’ll see some reduce in overdose deaths,” said Avi Israel, the founder of Save the Michaels of the World.

With the help of Niagara County’s Department of Mental Health, the non-profit organization purchased two vending machines with more than 250 doses of Narcan for an area with great need.

“Niagara County has the second highest overdose rate per capita in New York State,” Israel said. “[Back in January] we started putting some Narcan out in small boxes that we got from Erie County, and we saw a lot of them were gone really fast, were emptying out, which means the community really needed the Narcan.”

With the push of a button, people can get boxes containing eight milligrams of Narcan – each also has a fentanyl test strip – free of charge. One machine is at a homeless shelter in Niagara Falls, the other is at Lockport City Hall.

“It was suggested here because we have drug court, and this is a place where people come for resources or other things,” said Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman. “So we said sure.”

Roman said she believes this will help save lives by giving people easier access to Narcan, while staying stigma-free.

“It’s a way to get it non-judgmentally. No one is saying ‘who are you, why do you want this?’ And you can just access it,” she said. “We care about everyone in our community. We represent everyone in our community, and we just want everyone to be as healthy and safe as possible.”

Israel told News 4 there are two more vending machines on their way, this time for Erie County.