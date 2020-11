(WIVB) – On Veterans Day (Nov. 11), all veterans and active military men and women can ride city fixed routes for free on the Chautauqua Area Regional Transit System (CARTS).

“Today and every day we would like to thank and honor our veterans and active military members, who define selfless service,” said Michele Westphal, Senior Project Coordinator of CARTS.

For more information about CARTS, visit chqgov.com/carts/CARTS or www.facebook.com/CARTS.NY/, or call 800-388-6534.