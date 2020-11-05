Veterans Day to have extra meaning for Steve Barnes’ brother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – While he was known across much of the country as an attorney, those who knew Steve Barnes personally remember him as something else: a veteran.

Barnes, the Gulf War veteran who was introduced to the nation in the popular Cellino and Barnes commercials, founded The Barnes Firm after he split with Ross Cellino earlier this year. He died in a plane crash last month just weeks before his new firm was set to launch. His brother, Rich Barnes, took over as the face of the firm.

“That spirit of my brother, we all feel it’s still here,” Rich said.

Rich Barnes, who also lost his daughter Elizabeth in the plane crash, speaks with pride in his brother’s service. He points out Steve voluntarily left a job at a corporate firm in Buffalo to serve his country. Because of that, Veterans Day is expected to bring a special meaning for the firm.

“Steve’s motto, ‘Once a Marine, always a Marine,’ was Semper Fi,” Rich Barnes said. “Always faithful. Always loyal. That’s our motto. That’s the model of the firm. Loyalty and dedication.”

“The two of us had a bond that remains to this day,” he added. “His leadership abilities and spirit are with us in The Barnes Firm as it is today.”

Veterans Day is next Wednesday.

