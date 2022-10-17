BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–“He was an amazing young man, he did not deserve this,” Caryn Tatham, a close friend to the victim, told our sister station in Long Island on Monday. “We need to know what happened because it should not happen on a college campus.”

Tyler Lewis, a 19-year-old Buffalo student, was a victim that lost his life after being stabbed on University at Buffalo’s North Campus on Friday.

UB’s Police department continues to investigate what happened just after 7:30 on Friday evening. With the help of students who witnessed the altercation, the school has identified one of the persons of interest that were involved in the stabbing:

“The person of interest is described as a white male, between 19 and 22 years of age, light brown hair, medium build, and approximately 5’5” to 5’9” in height. The subject was wearing a mustard-colored shirt that was covered in blood. The subject also had several cuts on his face, including a large diagonal laceration across his forehead.” University at Buffalo

Chief Chris Bartolomei of UB-PD told News 4 on Saturday that the person of interest also was seen leaving in a black four door sedan.

Buffalo State released a statement over the weekend, mourning the loss of Lewis saying:

“On behalf of the entire Buffalo State community, I express my heartfelt condolences to Tyler’s family and beloved friends. Our hearts ache for you during this difficult time.”

Katherine S. Conway-Turner, Buffalo State President

“We want justice for Tyler, this was his freedom education was key.” said Tiffany Lewis, Tyler’s aunt, “He came from a long line of educators–and him going to college, the only grandchild, the only son–it’s more than the family can bare.”

As the investigation is moving forward, both colleges are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident, to give UB-PD a call at (716)645-2222.