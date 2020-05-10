Victory Sports to give out thousands of jump ropes

(WIVB)–Victory Sports is trying to help keep kids active while in quarantine. The organization partnered with Price Rite Marketplace and is distributing thousands of jump ropes to families with children.



Representatives gave the jump ropes out at Price Rite stores in Buffalo and in Cheektowaga Saturday and say the reaction has been great so far.

What we do is help get under-resourced schools and teams and athletes get equipment that they need so we have a warehouse filled with equipment, but this time of the year with covid we can’t really get the equipment in the hands of kids, so we thought what better sport is there than jumping rope to help keep kids active,” said Doug Rifenburg of Victoria Sports Global Outreach.

Their goal over the next few months is to give away two-thousand jump ropes to families with kids.