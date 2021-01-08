VIDEO: Franco’s Pizzaria prepares for historic Bills game

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Most people will be watching the Big game from home this Saturday and that means plenty of pizzerias are already gearing up for a busy afternoon!

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak stopped by Franco’s Pizza in Amherst to take a look at the preparations.

LATEST:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss