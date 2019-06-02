Local News

VIDEO: Red Cross honors local veterans

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 11:10 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 11:13 PM EDT

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) - The organization held its Military Family Salute and Reconnection brunch at the VFW building in Cheektowaga. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • 4 The Web Exclusive
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    4 The Web Exclusive

  • Found it on 4
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Found it on 4

  • Buffalo's Best
    Copyright by WIVB - All rights reserved

    Buffalo's Best

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

What's Trending