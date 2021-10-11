VIDEO: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute doctor talks about the importance of mammograms

(WIVB) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and News 4 is partnering with Roswell Park to highlight the importance of early detection, and encouraging women to book mammogram appointments.

Dr. Marie Quinn, director of breast imaging, joined News 4 live on Monday to talk about it.

On Tuesday, News 4 kicked off the “Mammogram Live Drive”, teaming up with Roswell Park.

You can watch it on Wake Up! from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and on News 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Jhas Williams is a traffic/feature reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of her work here.

