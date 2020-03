(WIVB)–Western New Yorkers came out Sunday to honor a Vietnam Veteran they didn’t even know.

Walter Luther Bunn died last month at the age of 74. He had no known relatives. To honor him, Van Rensselaer and Son Funeral Home held a memorial service in his honor.



It was standing room only.



The funeral home also arranged for Walter to be laid to rest with full military honors at the Bath National Cemetery.