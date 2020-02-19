Viewer Question: why is Bailey Ave. a school zone?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two of the 14 speed cameras the City of Buffalo has installed in school zones are located on Bailey Ave. near East Amherst St. One points at the northbound lane, while one points at the southbound lane.

One News 4 viewer named Dan wondered why the city turned that into a school zone in the first place. After all, there’s no school on that stretch of Bailey Ave.

“My problem is that this section of Bailey Ave has never been a school zone,” Dan pointed out to us. “Why? Because the school is not on Bailey, it is on the next block.”

He’s referring to Westminster Community Charter School.

So, we took Dan’s question to the city official running the speed camera program, Kevin Helfer.

Buffalo Promise Neighborhood Children’s Academy at 3149 Bailey Avenue is 138 feet north of the intersection of Bailey and E Amherst. The media should keep in mind that daycares most certainly count as school zones pursuant to New York State Law,” Helfer told us.

Meanwhile, the school is 292 feet away from Bailey and East Amherst, according to Helfer.

“New York State law allows school safety zones to be up to 1,320 feet from an entrance, exit, or highway passing a school building,” he added.

Once the city installs flashing beacons near the speed cameras, they will be turned on. Those who have their picture taken going at least 26 mph in the 15 mph school zones will be mailed a 50 dollar fine.