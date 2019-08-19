Village of Hamburg hosting baseball camp for kids from Buffalo’s west side

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– State Assemblyman Sean Ryan and the Village of Hamburg are helping kids learn America’s favorite pastime.

The village is hosting a four-day baseball camp for kids from Buffalo’s west side. It’ll teach them how to play the game.

Organizers say it can be expensive to play youth sports and the camp gives all kids a chance to play baseball.

Kids will get breakfast and lunch every day from local restaurants. They’ll also get a glove from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The camp goes until Thursday.