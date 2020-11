(WIVB) – Kenmore Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old.

Maria Kat is considered a runaway at this time. She was last seen on Crane Place in Tonawanda, around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

She is about 5’9″ and may be in the Riverside area of Buffalo.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please call the Kenmore Police at 716- 875-1234 and refer to complaint #20-012789.