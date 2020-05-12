Village of Lancaster cancels 4th of July Parade

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Lancaster Village Board announced Tuesday that it’s canceling its yearly 4th of July Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As much as we had hoped that conditions would allow us to hold these activities, our concerns over large gatherings and the enforcement of social distancing requirements led us to this decision,” said Mayor William Schroeder.

The village board voted unanimously to cancel the event saying in a Facebook post that the festival normally gets crowds of up to 10,000 people for the three-day event.

“We felt that those numbers would drastically increase, raising those numbers and increasing potential risks. It is our hope to be able to provide a more normal 4th of July Celebration next year. We want to make sure that our community can stay safe during these uncertain times,” Schroeder said.

