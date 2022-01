WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Village of Williamsville has agreed to pay the $300 fine it got from Erie County for face mask violations during a board meeting.

The board voted tonight in favor of paying the fine Monday night. Two voted against it, including Mayor Deb Rogers. Rogers also proposed that the village have fully virtual meetings but that was shot down by board members.

The village says this means they’ll have to still do hybrid meetings and those in person will need to wear a mask.