Vintage popcorn machine at Vidler’s 5 & 10 replaced by “new” vintage machine

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s a good day for popcorn lovers at Vidler’s 5 & 10.

The variety store unveiled their “new, old” popcorn machine on Friday. It replaces the store’s old popcorn machine that had been in operation since Dec. 1964.

The “new” machine is the exact same year and model as the original.

It was found by East Aurora native Neil Parrish, who restored it.

“The big difference besides Neil cleaning up, polishing and repainting in original colors/fonts – is that all of the parts work!” owner Don Vidler said. “Our old one was on its last legs — we’ve kept it jury-rigged to run, but the buttons didn’t work and it was basically put in a dime and hope the popcorn came out and you caught it in the bag! “

The heating element and warming light in the new machine both work.

“Today was the first warm bag of popcorn I’ve had from our machine in 20 years!” Vidler added.

Here’s the invoice for the original machine, purchased in 1964 for only $295, plus tax.

Vidler estimates “very conservatively” that the machine dispensed over 850,000 bags of popcorn in its 55 years of operation.

The new machine still only charges one dime per bag of popcorn.