BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Family and friends will come together to say their final goodbye to a 17-year-old student killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Paul Humphrey was shot Saturday morning on Briscoe Avenue. He died at ECMC.

A visitation is scheduled for Humphrey on Thursday at the Lombardo Funeral Home Snyder Chapel on Main Street from 2-8 p.m.

His funeral is set for Friday.