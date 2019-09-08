Volunteer firefighters ‘fill the boot’ for Make-A-Wish

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many drivers are helping to grant a child’s wish through the Make-A-Wish foundation. Volunteer firefighters were out for people to Fill the Boot’ Sunday in the Town of Tonawanda.

“Seeing 10s, 20s, 5s, dollars, they really do reach really deep especially when they hear it’s for Make-a-Wish,” said Thomas Yager, a life inactive member of the Kenilworth Fire Department.

Year after year, Thomas Yager says it’s inspiring to see so many drivers give money to grant a wish for a child in need. And that’s why year after year, the Kenilworth volunteer firefighters use their manpower to get drivers to ‘fill the boot’ for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“It’s nice to be interacting with the public and it’s also nice to sort of pass on the message about Make-A-Wish. There’s still people that aren’t familiar with the organization and when you tell them what they actually do, they really do give and they’re happy to give,” said Yager.

They spent Sunday afternoon on the corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sheridan Drive collecting donations. And whether it’s the kind of money that jingles or folds — every bit counts. Yager says at last year’s event, firefighters collected nearly $700 in change alone.

“When we’re collecting everybody apologizes for giving change and every year we’re collecting hundreds of dollars in change so really every penny does count,” said Yager.

Yager says every dollar and dime goes directly to Make-A-Wish. The foundation helps grant a wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness whether it’s a home renovation or family trip. Yager says taking the time to ‘fill the boot’ goes a long way.

“Just a couple, couple of hours can usually help put a big dent in the cost of a wish,” said Yager.

If you missed your chance to fill the boot Sunday, you can still help grant a child’s wish. Find details on how to donate for the Make-A-Wish Radiothon sponsored by News 4 and 97 Rock September 12th and 13th here.