ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said.

They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter.

After an approximately two-hour search, he was located about a mile west of the stadium around 1:35 a.m. He was said to be disoriented and was transported to the stadium for evaluation. He was later reunited with his party.