Walden Galleria announces Black Friday, holiday hours

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Now that the calendar has flipped to November, Walden Galleria is officially in holiday mode.

The mall on Monday announced its extended hours for Black Friday and the holiday season.

Walden Galleria will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. It is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday. The full list of extended hours is below.

Walden Galleria’s Marketing Director, Alex Corbelli, reiterated that it will be important for shoppers to start early this year, given that many items are in short supply throughout the country.

“Given the expected challenges with online shopping this year, we cannot stress enough how important it is for holiday shoppers to begin their holiday shopping earlier than usual and in person,” she said. “Our stores are stepping up with stocked shelves, additional seasonal employees and earlier deals and discounts to help ensure our shoppers have a successful holiday shopping season.”

“November is the new December,” Corbelli added.

The mall also said Santa will be returning this year starting on Friday, Nov. 19. More details on Santa will be announced at a later date.

All guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at the mall, and they are required for those who are not fully vaccinated. Individual stores may have their own rules requiring masks.

November hours

Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 25, 2021: CLOSED

Friday, November 26, 2021: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 28, 2021: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, November 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December hours

Wednesday, December 1, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 2, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 3, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 4, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 5, 2021: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, December 6, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 7, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 9, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 10, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 11, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 12, 2021: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, December 13, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 15, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 16, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 17, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 18, 2021: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 19, 2021: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday, December 20, 2021: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21, 2021: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 23, 2021: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: Friday, December 24, 2021: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 25, 2021: CLOSED
Sunday, December 26, 2021: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, December 27, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 30, 2021: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: Friday, December 31, 2021: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

