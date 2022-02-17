Wales, Marilla town supervisors talk with residents about seceding from Erie County

(WIVB) — The town supervisors of Wales and Marilla met with the community to talk about breaking away from Erie County.

They’re looking into the possibility of joining Wyoming County. Right now they’re working on a study to see if they can make that happen.

Tim Howard of Wales and Earl Gingerich of Marilla said Erie County’s mandates and other policies play a big role in this. They say they feel their rural communities are not well represented.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said if the towns go through with this, their residents would face very large tax increases and loss of services.

He added that his administration wants to unite the community rather than split it apart