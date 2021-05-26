Want the chance to win a pair of tickets to a Toronto Blue Jays game in Buffalo? Donate blood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tickets to Toronto Blue Jays games at Sahlen Field sold out shortly after they went on sale.

If you want a chance at winning a pair of tickets to the June 16 MLB game in Buffalo, you can donate blood this weekend- and help save lives at the same time.

All presenting blood donors at a ConnectLife Neighborhood Blood Donation Center from May 28 to May 31 will be entered to win one of two pairs of tickets to the game.

ConnectLife says the local and national blood supply remains at a critically low level- and this is extra concerning as we enter “trauma season”.

Trauma season is the time from Memorial Day to Labor Day when emergency rooms and trauma centers are often at their busiest.

You can donate at the following locations this weekend:

ConnectLife headquarters Donation Center

4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville

Southgate Plaza Donation Center

984 Union Road, West Seneca (near LA Fitness in the Southgate Plaza)

Tonawanda Donation Center

96 Niagara Street, Tonawanda

To make an appointment to donate please call 716.529.4270 or visit www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.