Want to work at the ballpark this summer? Bisons hosting job fair Saturday

The Bisons are confident there will be baseball in downtown Buffalo this summer – with fans in the seats.

That means the team needs stadium workers. The organization is hosting a job fair Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to hire cooks, cashiers, commissary workers, porters and stand managers to work the games at Sahlen Field.

The team is also offering double incentive bonuses to associates who work a certain number of games over the course of the summer.

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to play games at Sahlen Field this summer while the Canadian government continues to restrict travel. If the Blue Jays are able to return to Toronto, the Bisons would come back from their temporary home in Trenton, N.J.

Due to ongoing stadium renovations, interviews will take place in the Honda Tent at Canalside.