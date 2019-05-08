WATCH: 91-year-old veteran returns home after being sick on last weekend’s Honor Flight

Not very many people get a crowd cheering them at the airport, but that’s exactly what happened to Korean War veteran Edward Sedia tonight.

The 91-year-old went on an Honor Flight this weekend to Washington, D.C. when he fell ill in Washington and was not able to return home.

His health improved and he arrived back in Buffalo tonight.

When he saw the crowd cheering him on Edward was practically speechless.

The next honor flight is in October. Edward says if he is well enough, he’ll try to make it.