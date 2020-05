(WIVB) – Western New York will start Phase One of reopening on Tuesday, which has a lot of people thinking about Phase Two.

Phase Two includes barbershops and hair salons, and could happen in a couple of weeks if Phase One goes smoothly.

When hair salons do eventually reopen, what will that look like?

Louis Capizzi, Jr., owner of Louis Anthony Salon in the Town of Tonawanda virtually stopped by News 4 Monday night to discuss it.