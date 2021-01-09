WATCH: Bills fans react to win against the Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– Nearly 7,000 fans were able to attend this home playoff game and one thing we kept hearing from Bills fans is how electric it was inside of Bills Stadium during today’s game.

People News 4 spoke with said even though the stadium wasn’t full, fans made the most of it.

Many of the fans we caught up with told us they’re feeling very lucky and grateful they could attend this game and cheer on the Bills in person.

Some say​ they were nervous, others say they always knew the bills would come out with the win.

“It was a little bit of a nail-biter with them bringing it down to the wire there so definitely, o was like holding my breath and grabbing and holding on to her coat and jumping up and down screaming.” Katrina Hughes, Bills Fan

“Really excited, it was a heart burner, it was a crazy game but I’m just glad to get to the second round for sure.” Brendan Toughey, Bills fan

Fans say they thought the stadium did a good job keeping everyone spaced out and safe while inside Bills Stadium. One woman mentioned there were no issues getting inside as far as waiting in lines.