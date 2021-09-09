BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The candidates in the race for Buffalo mayor will face off tonight at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library during a debate hosted by WUFO Radio and the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists.
News 4’s Al Vaughters will moderate as Democratic mayoral primary winner India Walton, incumbent Mayor Byron Brown, attorney Benjamin Carlisle and Jaz Miles debate.
Watch live starting at 7 p.m. in the video player above.
New on WIVB.com
- WATCH: Buffalo mayoral candidates debate ahead of November election
- If courts rule on Buffalo mayoral ballot after they’ve been mailed out, Board of Elections will send a new one
- State appellate judge puts on hold one order to place Brown on November ballot; other order still stands for now
- Walton files notice of appeal over decision to allow Brown on the ballot
- Two major labor unions endorse Byron Brown for Mayor of Buffalo