WATCH: Buffalo mayoral candidates debate ahead of November election

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The candidates in the race for Buffalo mayor will face off tonight at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library during a debate hosted by WUFO Radio and the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists.

News 4’s Al Vaughters will moderate as Democratic mayoral primary winner India Walton, incumbent Mayor Byron Brown, attorney Benjamin Carlisle and Jaz Miles debate.

Watch live starting at 7 p.m. in the video player above.

