WATCH: Fight scene of upcoming TV show is filmed at Knox Farm State Park

AP photos by: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP and Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP Images

Alongside the dog walkers, and joggers at Knox Farm State Park, in East Aurora, aliens appeared in a parallel universe Tuesday. A battle scene that will be aired in the final episode of the first season of a new show was being filmed there. The show is called Diary of a Lunatic.

“A lady in her apartment building bumps a table and a magical gateway opens up, and a creature comes through, and she decides to go through it,” Greg Robbins said, the director and writer of the show.

Robbins is from WNY, as are many other crew members.

“Everybody that you see are Buffalonians, and we’ve all been together for a lot of years,” he said. “All the stunt people belong to Master Gorino. Master Gorino was here wielding a knife earlier.”

Big names in the cast include Kevin Sizemore and Yancy Butler. And one of the producers has a familiar last name: Kinder Eastwood. She’s the daughter of Clint Eastwood.

“Look at the history, the buildings downtown and all this beauty here,” Eastwood said. “It’s great. And the tax incentives are amazing. Why not film here?”

A spokeswoman with New York State Parks, Angela Berti, said they received about three weeks notice that the show was coming to film at Know Farm. They informed patrons of the cameras, and mowed the lawns where the film crews were planning on being. Berti said they’re always welcoming of camera crews because of the exposure and business the productions create.

“To have that broadcast around the world in tv and film is something we couldn’t afford otherwise, so it’s very nice, and we really do try to roll out the red carpet,” Angela Berti said.

The show is expected to come out next Spring. It will air on Amazon, and Robbins said they’re still in talks with other platforms as well.