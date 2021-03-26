Gov. Cuomo speaks at New Settlement Community Center in the Bronx

MANHASSET, NEW YORK – MAY 06: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Coronavirus Briefing At Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research on May 06, 2020 in Manhasset, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the opening of the Hurricane Maria Memorial in Battery Park City in lower Manhattan.

Hurricane Maria was a Category 5 storm that ravaged Puerto Rico, Dominica and Saint Croix in 2017.

Speaking on vaccination efforts and gaining trust in minority communities, Cuomo says: “The risk is in not taking the vaccine.”

Earlier today, the state announced the launch of the Excelsior Pass, which it promotes as a “free, fast and secure way to present digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results” on smartphones. Businesses/venues will be able to scan your “pass” to ensure you meet any COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements for entry, according to the release. You’ll also need photo ID that shows your name and birth date to verify that the pass belongs to you. The state says New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Albany’s Times Union Center have agreed to utilize Excelsior Pass. More info is available here.