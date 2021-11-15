Watch live: With Covid-19 rising again, Erie & Monroe County executives hold joint press conference

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Executives and health commissioners from the Buffalo and Rochester areas will hold a joint Covid-19 press conference Monday at 1 p.m. You can watch live in the video player above.

They are expected to call for community action to address the region’s continued rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Executives on the call include: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein and Monroe County Commissioner of Health Dr. Michael Mendoza.

Covid cases and hospitalizations continue rising in Western New York, showing a sharp spike since Halloween.



Hospitalizations: Highest since the 3rd wave in April.https://t.co/H7jodwUEVA



Cases per 100k: Highest since the 2nd wave in January.https://t.co/e2uchTSMSJ pic.twitter.com/mWoFwLL81i — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) November 15, 2021

Chief medical officers and representatives from hospitals in Erie County that plan to join this call include:

Hans Cassagnol, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive, Catholic Health

Michael Mineo, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Buffalo General Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

Brian Murray, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Erie County Medical Center

Stephen Turkovich, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital

This is a developing story, check back for updates