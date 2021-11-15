BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Executives and health commissioners from the Buffalo and Rochester areas will hold a joint Covid-19 press conference Monday at 1 p.m. You can watch live in the video player above.
They are expected to call for community action to address the region’s continued rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Executives on the call include: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein and Monroe County Commissioner of Health Dr. Michael Mendoza.
Chief medical officers and representatives from hospitals in Erie County that plan to join this call include:
- Hans Cassagnol, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive, Catholic Health
- Michael Mineo, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Buffalo General Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Brian Murray, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Erie County Medical Center
- Stephen Turkovich, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital
This is a developing story, check back for updates
- Watch live: With Covid-19 rising again, Erie & Monroe County executives hold joint press conference
- Crash leads to arrest of Williamsville woman accused of driving drunk with kids in vehicle
- Running game wakes up, plays major role in win over Jets
- Moog will not join group of employees in litigation opposing federal vaccine mandate
- LIVE: Closing arguments begin in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
- Two Buffalo police officers injured in altercation with suspect on Delaware Avenue
- Teen charged after early morning vehicle pursuit across Niagara County