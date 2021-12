(WIVB) – While the holiday season is an exciting time for most, it’s one of the most difficult for those suffering from food insecurity.

That’s where the Restaurant Resiliency program steps in, teaming up with restaurants to deliver meals to local food banks.

Osteria 166 is one of the restaurants giving back to Feedmore WNY.

On Sunday, operations manager Samantha Amato, service manager Jeff Lang and Catherine Shick from Feedmore WNY stopped by News 4 WakeUp! to talk about it.