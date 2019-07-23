Watch News 4 Buffalo over the air via antenna? Crucial info as we move transmission location back

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you use an antenna to watch News 4 Buffalo or CW23, you’ll need to perform a simple fix next week when our broadcast signal is switched to another frequency on Monday, July 29.

At that time, you’ll need to re-scan your television so it can find the new frequency. Find your set’s menu with your remote control and re-scan. That will allow you to continue to watch WIVB and WNLO.

If you have cable or currently watch us on satellite, nothing will change.