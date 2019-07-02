WATCH: News 4’s Kelsey Anderson learns how to be a lumberjill from one of the best in the country, ahead of nationals

COWLESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — In her parent’s barn about 25 miles east of Buffalo, Alexandria Miller trains 3-4 days a week. She’s a lumberjill… one of the best in the country.

“It’s called Cowlesville , some people call it Cows-ville,” she said about her hometown.

Alex will compete in Nationals this month. The Stihl Timbersports Series is a nationally televised event. Miller placed fifth in the country last year, and hopes to do even better this year.

“At every competition (this year), I’ve broken a previous personal record,” she said.

Before nationals, she is holding a showcase at Riverworks, on Friday, July 5. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., she will be set up with a saw that you can practice on. And then in September, she’s bringing some of the best competitors in the Northeast to Riverworks, to compete. That event is September 21.

There’s about 10 different events women have to be well-versed in for competitions. Miller taught News 4’s Kelsey Anderson three of those: the axe throw, underhand chop, and single buck saw.

They start with the axe throw.

“You get one practice throw, and then three throws that count,” Miller said.

Miller hits the target a couple of times. Anderson hits the leg of the target, so the two move on.

“(You could) definitely could use a little more practice on that,” Miller laughs.

The underhand chop is next.

“When you chop through, it breaks and severs the wood, and when the wood severs, the time stops,” Miller said.

The underhand chop is turning into one of Alex’s best events. She’s chopped through a block in just 30 seconds.

Anderson got excited when one chunk of wood fell off the block.

Undercut saw is last.

“This is single buck… also called misery whip,” Alex said. “You use every muscle in your body when you’re doing it the right way.”

Miller said only five people in the world make these saws. The one Alex practices with is five feet long.

After a couple hiccups, Anderson gets the swing of things, and starts to realize it was one of her best events.

It’s a lot of work, but to Alex Miller, training for timbersports is a huge part of her life. She hopes to inspire some others in WNY along the way as well.

“I’m a big Bills fan, and Sabres fan, and just seeing all the fans come around the teams in WNY, I figured if we gave them something else to maybe be a fan about, like timbersprots, which is the oldest extreme sport, i thought maybe we’d get a lot of followers,” She said. “It’s also a blue collar community and a lot of the people who do this sport are very blue collar, I would say.”