WATCH: Sahlen Field gets ready to welcome Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Downtown Buffalo is getting ready to welcome the Toronto Blue Jays in a few days- and crews have started to put cardboard cutouts of fans in the empty seats at Sahlen Field.

The Jays will play their first game in Buffalo on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

The team is expected to play 25 home games in the Queen City this year.

News 4 wants to get you ready for the game on Tuesday.

The News 4 sports team will host a “Welcome to Buffalo” preview special at 7 p.m. Monday- you can catch it on CW23.